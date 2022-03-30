More than half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in...

Stories

Trending

More than half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in Mashonaland East alone

0

More than half of the active coronavirus cases are now confined to Mashonaland East which has 1 712 cases out of 3 059 across the country.

Mashonaland West now has the lowest number of cases at 39, followed by Bulawayo with 63, Masvingo with 66 and Harare with 94.

The vaccination blitz, which started last week, seems to be going on well with 634 158 getting their first dose between 21 March and 29 March. Those who got the booster shot rose by 129 471 while those who received the second dose only increased by 65 463.

More than 5 million have now received the first dose while those fully vaccinated stands at 3.5 million and those who got the third does now total 307 608.

(32 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in