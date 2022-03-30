More than half the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in Mashonaland East alone

More than half of the active coronavirus cases are now confined to Mashonaland East which has 1 712 cases out of 3 059 across the country.

Mashonaland West now has the lowest number of cases at 39, followed by Bulawayo with 63, Masvingo with 66 and Harare with 94.

The vaccination blitz, which started last week, seems to be going on well with 634 158 getting their first dose between 21 March and 29 March. Those who got the booster shot rose by 129 471 while those who received the second dose only increased by 65 463.

More than 5 million have now received the first dose while those fully vaccinated stands at 3.5 million and those who got the third does now total 307 608.

(32 VIEWS)