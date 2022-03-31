More 160 000 Zimbabweans get the jab in one day...

More 160 000 Zimbabweans get the jab in one day as coronavirus cases continue to drop

More than 160 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated against coronavirus yesterday with 122 061 getting the first dose, 11 806 the second, and 28 773, the third.

Active cases dropped to 2 712 after the country recorded one death and 140 new cases but 486 people recovered.

More than half the cases are still in Mashonaland East which dropped to 1 572 cases after 163 people recovered yesterday. Harare has 90 cases, Bulawayo 59 and the Midlands 56.

Zimbabwe is on a vaccination blitz which kicked off on 21 March and ends on 3 April. A second blitz will be from 2 to 15 May.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

