More Nigerians than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke mbanje

Stories

Trending

More Nigerians than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke mbanje

0

Some 20.8 million Nigerians, more than the entire population of Zimbabwe smoke mbanje according to the Global Cannabis Report for 2019.

Zimbabwe has an estimated 14.9 million people but the actual population will be known within the next three months following the national census carried out last month.

Nigeria has a population of about 206.1 million, nearly 14 times that of Zimbabwe.

The top 10 African countries are:

  1. Nigeria – 20.8million people
  2. Ethiopia – 7.1million people
  3. Egypt – 5.9million people
  4. DR Congo – 5million people
  5. Tanzania – 3.6million people
  6. Kenya – 3.3million people
  7. Sudan – 2.7million people
  8. Uganda – 2.6million people
  9. Madagascar – 2.1million people
  10. Ghana – 2million people

Zimbabwe is among the least consumers with:

  1. Zimbabwe- 1.1 million
  2. Malawi- 1.2 million
  3. Niger- 1.2 million
  4. Zambia 1.4 million

(97 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in