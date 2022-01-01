Mnangagwa blasted for saying 2022 will be a fantastic year...

Stories

Mnangagwa blasted for saying 2022 will be a fantastic year for Zimbabwe

0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has wished Zimbabweans a happy new year saying that 2022 will be a fantastic year for Zimbabwe but he has received a barrage of insults with one saying it will only be fantastic if he dies.

More than 500 people responded to the tweet, most of them negative, but Mnangagwa did not respond forcing one twitterer to ask: “Mr president why do u just tweet & leave? Dont u have time to look at the comments & respond if possible?”

Mnangagwa has 815 600 followers but only follows 113 and has posted 879 tweets.

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has 894 000 followers but is following 3 271 people and has posted 10 400 tweets.

Exiled G40 member Jonathan Moyo has 781 100 followers and is following 378 people but he has posted a whopping 51 900 tweets.

According to a twitter analytical tool Mnangagwa has 7 218 followers per following, Moyo 2 066 and Chamisa 273.

The most followed Zimbabwean on twitter is Moslem leader Mufti Menk who has 8.2 million followers and only follows one person. He has posted 11 434 tweets.

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

