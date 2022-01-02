Zimbabwe kicks off 2022 with 13 coronavirus deaths

Zimbabwe kicked off the new year with 955 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths but the pandemic seems to be getting under control in the main cities Harare and Bulawayo which now have some of the lowest cases in the country.

The country recorded 1 841 recoveries yesterday resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 26 786.

Harare is down to 1 194 cases following the recovery of 360 people and Bulawayo to 1 182 after 826 people recovered.

Cases in Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East, however, increased with Mashonaland West now at 6 457 and Mashonaland West 5 309.

Over 10 000 people were vaccinated with 5 830 getting the first dose, 5 170 the second and 428 the third. So far 4.13 million people have received one dose, 3.14 million are fully vaccinated and 5 623 have received the third booster shot.

(72 VIEWS)