Zimbabwe kicks off 2022 with 13 coronavirus deaths

Stories

Zimbabwe kicks off 2022 with 13 coronavirus deaths

1

Zimbabwe kicked off the new year with 955 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths but the pandemic seems to be getting under control in the main cities Harare and Bulawayo which now have some of the lowest cases in the country.

The country recorded 1 841 recoveries yesterday resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 26 786.

Harare is down to 1 194 cases following the recovery of 360 people and Bulawayo to 1 182 after 826 people recovered.

Cases in Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East, however, increased with Mashonaland West now at 6 457 and Mashonaland West 5 309.

Over 10 000 people were vaccinated with 5 830 getting the first dose, 5 170 the second and 428 the third. So far 4.13 million people have received one dose, 3.14 million are fully vaccinated and 5 623 have received the third booster shot.

 

(72 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in