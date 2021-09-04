Midlands where coronavirus delta variant was first detected down to 272 active cases

The Midlands province, where the first coronavirus delta variant was first detected, is now down to 272 active cases after 177 people recovered yesterday.

Zimbabwe recorded 213 new cases and 8 deaths while 442 people recovered leaving 6 235 active cases.

Manicaland, once again, has the highest number of cases at 1 353 followed by Masvingo with 1 340 and Mashonaland West with 1 056.

Harare is down to 451 while Bulawayo rose to 172.

Six provinces now have less than 500 cases each.

More than 48 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 32 152 getting the first jab and 16 329 the second. More than 4.3 million doses have so far been dispensed.

Zimbabwe intends to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year to reach herd immunity but has less than four months to go.

(46 VIEWS)