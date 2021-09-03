The Insider

Masvingo now has highest number of active coronavirus cases after...

Stories

Masvingo now has highest number of active coronavirus cases after 421 recover from Mashonaland West in 24 hours

Zimbabwe continues to win its battle against the coronavirus pandemic with the country recording 158 new cases and 11 deaths yesterday while 670 people recovered, 421 of them from Mashonaland West which had the highest number of cases.

This resulted in the number of cases in the province dropping to 1 052 leaving Masvingo with the highest number of cases at 1 334 followed by Manicaland with 1 311.

All the other provinces have less than a thousand cases each.  Active cases in Harare however increased to 515 and those in Bulawayo to 166.

Zimbabwe currently has 6 472 active cases. Cumulative deaths have risen to 4 449, cases to 125 118 and recoveries to 114 197.

The recovery rate is now at 91%.

More than 53 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 34 272 getting the first dose and 19 033 the second.

Zimbabwe has one of the best vaccination programmes in the region and 11.3% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

The country intends to vaccinate at least 10 million people by the end of the year to reach herd immunity but it is unlikely to achieve the target at the current rate of vaccination.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

