September kicked off with 19 coronavirus deaths and 187 new cases in Zimbabwe yesterday but 470 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 6 995.

Only three provinces have more than a thousand cases with Mashonaland West having 1465, Masvingo 1 309 and Manicaland 1300. Harare is down to 511 while Bulawayo is up to 161.

More than 50 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 32 828 getting the first jab and 17 778 the second and final dose.

