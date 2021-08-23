Midlands now has the highest number of active coronavirus cases

The Insider

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 349 new cases, 44 deaths and 949 recoveries, half of them in Mashonaland East and Matebeleland South, leaving the Midlands with the highest number of active cases.

Mashonaland East, which had more than 3 000 active cases a week ago, is down to 777 and Matebeleland South to758.

The Midlands has 1 772 out of 10 949 active cases followed by Mashonaland West with 1 659. Harare is down to 981 but accounted for 20 of the deaths yesterday. Bulawayo has only 249 active cases.

The recovery rate has improved to 88% and so far 107 759 people have recovered, 4 293 have died and 123 001 people have been infected.

More than 55 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 32 926 getting the first jab and 22 886 the second.

Just over 10% of Zimbabwe’s population is now fully vaccinated.

