Midlands joins three others provinces with less than 100 coronavirus cases each as 64 recover

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continued to decline with 251 people, 64 of them from the Midlands, recovering yesterday leaving the country with 1 753 active cases.

Four provinces now have less than 100 cases each. The Midlands is down to 85. Mashonaland West has 80. Harare is down to 41 while Mashonaland Central went up to 6.

There were 79 new cases and six deaths but five of the deaths were in Harare and were from 2 to 8 October but had not been recorded.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of active cases but they are down to 438. Matebeleland North is in second place with 315. Bulawayo is down to 156 and Harare to 41.

Vaccination continues on a very low pace with just over 13 000 people being vaccinated yesterday, 5 046 getting the first dose and 8 238 the second.

