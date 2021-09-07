The Insider

Midlands down to 110 active coronavirus cases

Midlands, where the coronavirus delta variant was first detected in Zimbabwe, is now down to 110 active cases, the lowest in the country, after 76 people recovered yesterday.

There were 121 new cases, 11 deaths and 635 recoveries with Matebeleland South recording the highest number of recoveries at 231 leaving it with 201 active cases.

Manicaland remains with 1 062 active cases out of 4 142 in the country, followed by Mashonaland West with 956. Harare is down to 399 while Bulawayo rose to 186.

Just over 27 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 16 407 getting the first jab and 11 367 the second.

Vaccination has slowed making it increasingly difficult for Zimbabwe to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year to attain herd immunity unless it deploys more staff in the next three months.

Zimbabwe has so far dispensed 30.3 doses for every 100 residents, way above South Africa which has 23 and Botswana 22.9.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

