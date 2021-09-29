Matebeleland provinces account for more than half new coronavirus cases today

The three Matebeleland provinces of Bulawayo, Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South accounted for more than half of the 213 new coronavirus cases recorded today with Matebeleland South accounting for 58, Matebeleland North 52 and Bulawayo, nine.

This pushed the number of active cases in Matebeleland South, which had the lowest number of cases yesterday, to 107. Matebeleland North is now at 488 and Bulawayo rose to 206.

There was one death and 138 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases rising to 3 110.

Mashonaland East now leads with 588 cases followed by Masvingo with 556. Cases dropped after the province recorded 26 new infections but 74 people recovered.

Harare now has the second lowest number of cases at 82, slightly higher than Mashonaland West which has 66.

Just over 30 000 people were vaccinated today with 11 557 getting the first jab and 18 691 the second.

More than 5.3 million doses have so far been dispensed.

See how Zimbabwe fares in Africa in this interactive map.

