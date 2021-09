There is currently a lot of debate about coronavirus vaccine inequalities between high income counries and low income countries. In Africa, for example, only 10 out of every 100 people have received at least one vaccine dose. In high income countries the number is above 60 out of every 100. Africa data hub has produced a map which shows how many vaccinations have been carried out in every country and which vaccines the country is using. See map below.



(10 VIEWS)