59 recover from coronavirus in Matabeleland South leaving only 58 active cases

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 345 new coronavirus cases but 157 people recovered, 59 of them in Matebeleland South leaving the province with only 58 active cases, now the lowest in the country.

Mashonaland West has the second lowest at 64 and Harare the third with 77.

Masvingo continued to lead with 604 cases followed by Mashonaland East which had the highest number of new cases at 85 and now has 575 cases. Matebeleland North is also on the rise and has 404 cases.

There were eight deaths.

Active cases rose to 3 036.

In her post-cabinet briefing yesterday Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said there were 1687 new cases during the weekend ending 27 September.

Masvingo had 450 new cases; Mashonaland East Province, 261; Matabeleland North, 216; Manicaland, 193; Midlands, 190 and Mashonaland Central, 145.

She said that Mashonaland East, Midlands, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces were experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 spurred by the cases in boarding schools but the majority of the cases were mild and asymptomatic without the need for hospitalisation and were being managed by the Ministry of Health.

Just over 26 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 105 getting the first jab and 17 430 the second.

Zimbabwe has so far used less than half of the doses that it has in stock but it is increasingly becoming unlikely that it will reach herd immunity by the end of this year.

It had intended to vaccinate 10 million by the end of the year and already has enough vaccines for six million people.

(26 VIEWS)