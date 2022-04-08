Mashonaland East down to 975 coronavirus cases as 422 recover...

Stories

Mashonaland East down to 975 coronavirus cases as 422 recover in one day

0

Mashonaland East which had become the epicentre of coronavirus saw 422 people recovering from the pandemic yesterday with active cases dropping to 975.

There were only 67 new cases and two deaths with active cases across the country dropping to 1 831.

Mashonaland East still accounts for more than half the cases in the country while Midlands now has the lowest number at 34, followed by Matebeleland South with 48. Harare has 67 and Bulawayo 90.

Vaccination has slowed down following the two-week blitz which ended on 3 April.

A total of 25 129 were vaccinated with 12 813 getting the first jab. There is still a low offtake among those getting the second dose with only 2 851 getting fully vaccinated while 9 465 got the booster shot.

Zimbabwe will kick off another vaccination blitz from 2 to 15 May.

(10 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in