Mashonaland East down to 975 coronavirus cases as 422 recover in one day

Mashonaland East which had become the epicentre of coronavirus saw 422 people recovering from the pandemic yesterday with active cases dropping to 975.

There were only 67 new cases and two deaths with active cases across the country dropping to 1 831.

Mashonaland East still accounts for more than half the cases in the country while Midlands now has the lowest number at 34, followed by Matebeleland South with 48. Harare has 67 and Bulawayo 90.

Vaccination has slowed down following the two-week blitz which ended on 3 April.

A total of 25 129 were vaccinated with 12 813 getting the first jab. There is still a low offtake among those getting the second dose with only 2 851 getting fully vaccinated while 9 465 got the booster shot.

Zimbabwe will kick off another vaccination blitz from 2 to 15 May.

