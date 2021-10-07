The Insider

Mashonaland Central overtakes Harare, now has the lowest number of...

Mashonaland Central overtakes Harare, now has the lowest number of active coronavirus cases

Mashonaland Central today overtook Harare to have the lowest number of active coronavirus cases in the country after 52 people in the province recovered leaving it with another 52.

Harare has 57 cases.

Zimbabwe today recorded 89 new cases and one death but 354 people recovered, 104 of them in Matebeleland North which is down to 352 cases.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of cases but, it too, is down to 464 after 72 people recovered.

Manicaland is in second place with 447 cases while Bulawayo is down to 157.

There are now 2 207 active cases across the country.

More than 28 000 people were vaccinated today with 12 231 getting the first jab and 15 822 the second.

