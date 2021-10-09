Mashonaland Central down to 11 active coronavirus cases as 40 more recover

Mashonaland Central yesterday dropped to 11 active coronavirus cases after 40 people recovered and it had no new cases.

Zimbabwe recorded a total of 182 cases yesterday 85 of them in Matebeleland North where 75 were school children. The province now has 401 cases.

Mashonaland East continues to lead with 474 cases followed by Manicaland with 419. Bulawayo rose to 168 while Harare is at 55, the second lowest in the country.

Active cases are now at 2 205. There were three deaths.

Over 28 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 192 getting the first dose and 19 731 the second.

(17 VIEWS)