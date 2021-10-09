The Insider

Mashonaland Central down to 11 active coronavirus cases as 40...

Stories

Mashonaland Central down to 11 active coronavirus cases as 40 more recover

0

Mashonaland Central yesterday dropped to 11 active coronavirus cases after 40 people recovered and it had no new cases.

Zimbabwe recorded a total of 182 cases yesterday 85 of them in Matebeleland North where 75 were school children. The province now has 401 cases.

Mashonaland East continues to lead with 474 cases followed by Manicaland with 419.  Bulawayo rose to 168 while Harare is at 55, the second lowest in the country.

Active cases are now at 2 205. There were three deaths.

Over 28 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 192 getting the first dose and 19 731 the second.

(17 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in