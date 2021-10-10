The Insider

2.4 million now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, Mashonaland Central down...

2.4 million now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, Mashonaland Central down to 1 case

Zimbabwe yesterday vaccinated just over 15 000 people against coronavirus raising the number of those fully vaccinated to 2.4 million while 161 people recovered, 10 of them from Mashonaland Central leaving the province with just one active case.

A total of 6 743 received the first dose bringing the total to 3 168 851 while 9 069 got their second dose raising the total to 2 402 845.

There were only 57 new cases, 19 of them at schools, and two deaths which resulted in the number of active cases dropping to 2 099.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of cases at 479 followed by Manicaland with 434.

Masvingo is down to 245 after 77 people recovered while Bulawayo is at 165 and Harare is down to 52.

The country has to date recorded 131 762 cases, 4 636 deaths while 125 027 have recovered.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

