The Insider

Legislation to come before Zimbabwe Parliament

Stories

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the nation yesterday that 13 bills were still with their respective ministries and 42 statutes need to be enacted under the alignment process and this must be completed during the fourth session which began yesterday.

Some of the legislation to come before Parliament is:

  • The Medical Services Amendment Bill;
  • The Medical Aid Societies Bill;
  • The Health Professions Amendment Bill;
  • The State Universities Statutes Amendment Bill;
  • The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill;
  • The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) Bill;
  • The Securities and Exchange Amendment;
  • The Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Amendment;
  • The Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment;
  • The Provincial Council’s Amendment Bill;
  • The Urban Councils Amendment Bill;
  • Rural District Councils Amendment Bill;
  • Regional Town and Country Planning Amendment;
  • The Traditional Leaders Amendment Bill.
  • The Municipal Courts and Police Bill;
  • The Liquor Licencing Bill;
  • The Labour Amendment Bill;
  • The Parliamentary Pensions Amendment;
  • The Co-operative Societies Act Amendment
  • Private Voluntary Organisations Act Amendment;
  • The Persons with Disabilities Bill;
  • The Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill;
  • The Administration of Justice Amendment Bill;
  • The Judicial Laws Amendment Bill;
  • The Prisons Amendment Bill;
  • The Independent Security Service Complaints Commission Bill;
  • The Defence Amendment Bill;
  • The Anti-Personnel Landmines Prohibition Amendment Bill; and
  • The Biological and Toxin Weapon Warfare Bill.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

