Manicaland back in the spotlight as coronavirus hits schools again

Zimbabwe today recorded 141 new coronavirus cases, 79 of them at schools with Manicaland accounting for 54.

The province now has the second highest number of active cases with 353. Mashonaland East is still in the lead but it is down to 387 cases after 61 people recovered.

Matebeleland North had the highest number of recoveries today accounting for 120 of the 214 recorded and is now down to 209 active cases.

There were two deaths.

Active cases across the country are down to 1 678.

Bulawayo has 154 and Harare rose to 47.

A total of 132 016 Zimbabweans have so far been infected but 4 645 have died and 125 693 have recovered.

Just over 17 000 people were vaccinated today with 6 570 getting the first jab and 11 098 the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

