List of vehicles owned by Wadyajena seized by the State

The State has seized 24 vehicles owned by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front legislator Justice Wadyajena, often referred to as the party’s blue-eyed boy, following allegations of corruption.

Here is the list.

A Lamborghini (SUV) vehicle registration number “Mayor” BMW X6 vehicle registration number “JMW” A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6137 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6136 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9244 A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ AE26255 A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6256 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6139 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6138 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6116 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6114 A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6134 A Freightliner (Horse) Venice registration Number AEZ 9247 A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehide registration Number AEZ 6254 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9245 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9246 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9243 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6115 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6121 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6125 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6126 A Freightliner (Road Tractor Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6133 A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6135 A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6134

(183 VIEWS)