Zimbabwe Parliament to check if Wadyajena declared his trucks

Parliament will check if Nembudziya legislator, Justice Wadyajena, who was recently arrested on allegations of fraud and money laundering involving $5.8 million declared the 25 trucks that have been seized by the State.

Members of Parliament are required to declare their assets when they are sworn in.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said Parliament will check its asset books to see if Wadyajena declared the trucks or not.

He also said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission had not yet opened the docket on Wadyajena.

Mudenda said he had been told by commission chairman Loice Matanda-Moyo that ZACC was finalising Wadyajena’s docket because other offences involving external stakeholders had emerged.

Wadyajena was arrested together with Cottco bosses and is out on $200 000 bail.

List of Wadyajena’s trucks that were seized by the State

