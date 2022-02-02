Jonathan Moyo blasts Zimbabwe opposition for failing to contest one...

Stories

Jonathan Moyo blasts Zimbabwe opposition for failing to contest one council seat

Exiled former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has blasted the opposition for failing to field candidates in Ward 14 of Umguza Rural District Council saying this was one of the major blights of Zimbabwe’s opposition parties.

Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front candidate Delay Ncube was the only candidate to file papers unopposed and was declared duly elected with effect from 26 January.

Zimbabwe is holding by-elections for 28 parliamentary and 104 council seats on 26 March.

Most of the seats fell vacant after Movement for Democratic Change Alliance legislators were recalled by the MDC-T but some fell vacant after the legislators died.

Posting on his twitter handle, Moyo, a prolific twitterer who has so far posted 52 517 tweets and has 794 664 followers said: “This is one major blight of the Opposition in Zimbabwe: INABILITY TO COMPETE EVERYWHERE. If one polling station can decide a presidential election, imagine what a ward can do!”

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

