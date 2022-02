February kicked off with 170 people recovering from coronavirus in Mashonaland Central leaving it with only 8 cases.

The country recorded 185 new cases and 12 deaths yesterday but 325 people recovered. Active cases dropped to 4 725.

Mashonaland West has 1 384 followed by Mashonaland East with 1 125. Harare and Bulawayo are down to 127 and 103 respectively.

The positivity rate was 5%.

