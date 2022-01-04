Deaths still high but Zimbabwe winning the war against Omicron

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 15 coronavirus deaths bringing to 43 people that have succumbed to the pandemic so far this year but it had 1 209 new cases out of 7 173 people tested showing a positivity rate of 16.9% which is a significant improvement.

At the height of the pandemic last month the positivity rate once clocked over 49%.

Some 2 333 people recovered yesterday resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 25 446.

Bulawayo and Masvingo are doing well with Masvingo having only 827 cases and Bulawayo 953.

Mashonaland West, which is hardest hit, had 792 recoveries and now has 6 032 cases. Mashonaland East remained static at 5 398 after recording 208 new cases, 205 recoveries and one death.

Harare remained at 1 149 cases.

Vaccination continues to be slow, though more people are coming for the third dose. Only 3 431 got the first dose yesterday, 3 631 the second and 556 the third.

