74 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus in four days

Stories

74 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus in four days

0

Seventy-four Zimbabweans have died of coronavirus in the past four days though the number of those recovering remains higher than new cases with active cases dropping from 27 684 at the beginning of the year to 24 620 yesterday.

There were 1 591 new cases and 31 deaths yesterday but 2 386 people recovered. Fifteen of those among yesterday’s deaths died in Harare on Monday but had not been recorded.

Zimbabwe extended its Level Two national lockdown by two weeks last week and postponed the re-opening of schools except examination classes to try to control the spread of the pandemic.

Mashonaland East had the highest number of recoveries yesterday with 761 resulting in active cases dropping to 4 906.  Cases in Mashonaland West, on the other hand, went up to 6 205 while Harare dropped to 1 041 and Bulawayo now has the lowest number of cases in the country at 857.

Just over 10 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 4 863 getting the first dose, 5 399 the second and 746 the third.

(39 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in