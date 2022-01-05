74 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus in four days

Seventy-four Zimbabweans have died of coronavirus in the past four days though the number of those recovering remains higher than new cases with active cases dropping from 27 684 at the beginning of the year to 24 620 yesterday.

There were 1 591 new cases and 31 deaths yesterday but 2 386 people recovered. Fifteen of those among yesterday’s deaths died in Harare on Monday but had not been recorded.

Zimbabwe extended its Level Two national lockdown by two weeks last week and postponed the re-opening of schools except examination classes to try to control the spread of the pandemic.

Mashonaland East had the highest number of recoveries yesterday with 761 resulting in active cases dropping to 4 906. Cases in Mashonaland West, on the other hand, went up to 6 205 while Harare dropped to 1 041 and Bulawayo now has the lowest number of cases in the country at 857.

Just over 10 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 4 863 getting the first dose, 5 399 the second and 746 the third.

(39 VIEWS)