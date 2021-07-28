Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe down to 60 as nearly 60 000 get the jab

Coronavirus deaths were down to 60 today as the country vaccinated nearly 60 000 people with 40 135 getting the first dose and 18 466 the second.

There were 1 856 new cases and 887 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases going up to 28 844.

Harare had the highest number of cases, 473, as well as deaths, 15, while Bulawayo had 14 deaths but recorded the highest number of recoveries today, 358.

Harare now has 5 024 active cases followed by Mashonaland East with 4 044 and Manicaland 3 834.

Bulawayo is down to 1 654 while Matebeleland South has the lowest number at 1 470.

Deaths so far have risen to 3 340, cases to 103 567 and recoveries to 71 383.

Zimbabwe has so far dispensed nearly 2.3 million doses and aims to vaccinate more than 10 million people by the end of the year.

It has also approved the use of an American vaccine by Johnson and Johnson which only requires one dose.

