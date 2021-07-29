The Insider

British companies that operated in Zimbabwe at independence- Part 3

Stories

British companies that operated in Zimbabwe at independence- Part 3

1

On 22 July, the British government imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The reason: “Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei profited or otherwise benefitted from the misappropriation of property when his company, Sakunda Holdings, redeemed Government of Zimbabwe Treasury Bills at up to ten times their official value. This meant that Sakunda Holdings and Tagwirei, as its CEO and owner, profited significantly at the expense of macroeconomic stability in Zimbabwe.”

Does that make sense to you?

Maybe looking at how many British companies operated in Zimbabwe at independence might trigger something.

Here they are:
Continued next page

(192 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in