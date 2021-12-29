Coronavirus deaths, cases up in Zimbabwe but more people continue to recover

Zimbabwe yesterday reported 32 coronavirus deaths and 2 099 new cases but 3 246 people recovered maintaining the downward trend in the number of active cases as more people continued to recover than those who got infected or died.

So far 207 548 people have been infected but 169 963 have recovered and 4 940 have died. There are 32 645 active cases.

Harare continues on its rapid recovery path with 1 264 people recovering yesterday reducing the number of active cases to 3 666 but 18 people died.

Active cases in Mashonaland East dropped to 6 373 after 456 people recovered.

In Bulawayo 481 people recovered with active cases dropping to 3 486.

Cases in Mashonaland West, however, rose to 5 632 after only 60 people recovered but there were 268 new cases.

There has so far been 72 923 cases and 236 deaths this month.

Only 3 900 people were vaccinated yesterday with 1 855 getting the first dose, 2 048 the second and 50 the third.

So far 3 993 have received the third jab.

