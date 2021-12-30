70 030 infected by coronavirus in Zimbabwe this month, only 260 die

Zimbabwe has witnessed its worst coronavirus infections on record this month but so far only 260 people have died which is much lower than 1 743 who died in July after 58 996 people were infected, or 887 in August when 15 913 got infected and 854 in January which had 19 521 infections.

Twenty-seven people died yesterday and 2 107 were infected but 3 953 recovered with active cases dropping to 30 772.

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West are now the hotspots with 6 310 and 5 782 cases, respectively.

Harare is down to 2 970 cases after 843 people recovered yesterday while in Bulawayo 750 people recovered bringing the number of cases down to 2 782.

The recovery rate rose to 83% while the positivity rate was 27.3% which is still high.

More than 12 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 5 366 getting the first dose and 6 586 the second.

A further 653 got the third, booster shot, and so far 4 596 people have received three doses.

(65 VIEWS)