70 030 infected by coronavirus in Zimbabwe this month, only...

Stories

70 030 infected by coronavirus in Zimbabwe this month, only 260 die

0

Zimbabwe has witnessed its worst coronavirus infections on record this month but so far only 260 people have died which is much lower than 1 743 who died in July after 58 996 people were infected, or 887 in August  when 15 913 got infected and 854 in January which had 19 521 infections.

Twenty-seven people died yesterday and 2 107 were infected but 3 953 recovered with active cases dropping to 30 772.

Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West are now the hotspots with 6 310 and 5 782 cases, respectively.

Harare is down to 2 970 cases after 843 people recovered yesterday while in Bulawayo 750 people recovered bringing the number of cases down to 2 782.

The recovery rate rose to 83% while the positivity rate was 27.3% which is still high.

More than 12 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 5 366 getting the first dose and 6 586 the second.

A further 653 got the third, booster shot, and so far 4 596 people have received three doses.

(65 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in