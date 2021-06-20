Coronavirus cases in Mashonaland West continue to soar, province now has 965 active cases

Coronavirus cases in Mashonaland West continue to soar with the province recording 151 new cases and five deaths yesterday raising the number of active cases in the province to 965 with Harare now a distant second with 611.

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded a total of 293 cases and 10 deaths.

Deaths have now risen to 1 666, cases to 41 628 and recoveries to 37 167.

Only 24 people recovered yesterday resulting in the number of active cases rising to 2 795.

Masvingo has the third highest number of active cases at 321 followed by Bulawayo with 236.

Mashonaland West is the worst hit province and three districts are under lockdown. Six of the 12 hotspots in the country are in the province.

The vaccination programme has slowed down with only 1 104 getting the first jab and 1 419 the second.

The country is expected to receive a new batch of 500 000 doses from China this week.

