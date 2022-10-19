Chiwenga mocks Biti for opposing corruption in Parliament but defending...

Chiwenga mocks Biti for opposing corruption in Parliament but defending the criminals in court

Zimbabwe Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday mocked opposition legislator Tendai Biti, a lawyer, that he opposed corruption in Parliament but went on to defend the criminals in court.

He made the remark after Biti had interjected during his response to the debate on the Health Services Amendment Bill which was at committee stage yesterday.

Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health, said that Zimbabwe was the only country that forked out 84% of its own resources and disbursed $305 million to make sure every Zimbabwean was safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biti interjected: “Zvakabiwa.”

Chiwenga responded: “My dear, let us not talk about what we read in social media.  This is why we have got ZACC.  We are an effective country when it comes there; you steal, we arrest.  

“We do not give – of course Hon. Biti when he puts on his other hat, he goes and defends those criminals – [Laughter] – When he comes here, he is putting another one, now he is saying no, no.”

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

