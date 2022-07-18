Chan insists Chamisa should just admit he has appointed a shadow cabinet

British academic Stephen Chamisa says Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa should just admit that he has appointed a shadow cabinet because he has named the right people that the West would want to work with.
Chan, whom former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo accused of being a British agent, said: “He (Chamisa) needs to take the plunge and just say it. This is a shadow cabinet in all but name. And the members are the names with which foreign governments would wish to liaise in the event of a CCC victory. The outside world wants some certainty about such things.”
Chamisa appointed 15 legislators to what his party later said were parliamentary spokespeople on ministerial portfolios.
The appointments were:
- Tendai Biti (Finance and Economic Development)
- Charlton Hwende (Defence and War veterans
- Willias Madzimure (Industry and Commerce)
- Susan Matsunga (Women’s affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development)
- Judith Tobaiwa (Health and Child Care)
- Fani Munengami (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development)
- Happymore Chidziva (Youth, Sport, Arts – and Recreation)
- Wellington Chikombo (Local Government and Public Works)
- Eric Murai (Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement)
- Johnson Matambo (Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry)
- Settlement Chikwinya (Transport and Infrastructure Development)
- Kucaca Phulu (Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)
- Murisi Zwizwai (Mines and Mining Development)
- Prince Sibanda (Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services)
- Dickson Tarusenga (Energy and Power Development)
Chamisa himself has not publicly commented on the fiasco that followed reports that this was a shadow cabinet.
