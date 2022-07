Britain chartered 63 flights to deport 1 365 last year

Britain chartered 63 flights to deport 1 365 individuals because it is determined to keep the country safe, Minister of State, Home Department, Baroness Williams of Trafford told the House of Lords yesterday.

Less than 24 of those departed were Zimbabweans who were brought back to the country is two flights, the first with 14 people on 21 July and the second with less than 10 people on 25 August.

“We make no apology for seeking to remove dangerous foreign criminals,” she said. “Foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes should be in no doubt of our determination to deport them.”

Initial reports said 150 Zimbabweans were due to be deported. Local reports said only seven people were on the second flight, making a total of 21.

FLIGHT DATE DESTINATION NUMBER OF PEOPLE REMOVED 13/01/2021 ROMANIA 25 19/01/2021 LITHUANIA 23 26/01/2021 POLAND Less than 10 04/02/2021 ROMANIA 34 11/02/2021 LITHUANIA 16 18/02/2021 POLAND 16 25/02/2021 HUNGARY & BULGARIA 15 02/03/2021 ROMANIA 20 09/03/2021 LITHUANIA Less than 10 18/03/2021 POLAND 13 24/03/2021 ROMANIA 12 31/03/2021 LITHUANIA 20 08/04/2021 HUNGARY & BULGARIA 11 13/04/2021 ROMANIA 30 15/04/2021 POLAND 23 19/04/2021 ALBANIA 20 21/04/2021 VIETNAM 27 27/04/2021 ROMANIA 29 29/04/2021 POLAND 15 06/05/2021 HUNGARY & BULGARIA Less than 10 11/05/2021 LITHUANIA 22 13/05/2021 ALBANIA 30 18/05/2021 POLAND 18 20/05/2021 ALBANIA 29 25/05/2021 ROMANIA 30 27/05/2021 ALBANIA 24 03/06/2021 ALBANIA 31 10/06/2021 ALBANIA Less than 10 15/06/2021 LITHUANIA 15 17/06/2021 ALBANIA 19 22/06/2021 POLAND 18 24/06/2021 ROMANIA 20 01/07/2021 ALBANIA 37 06/07/2021 SPAIN & PORTUGAL Less than 10 13/07/2021 ROMANIA & LITHUANIA 30 15/07/2021 ALBANIA 12 21/07/2021 ZIMBABWE 14 28/07/2021 VIETNAM 20 03/08/2021 POLAND 13 05/08/2021 ALBANIA 22 10/08/2021 JAMAICA Less than 10 17/08/2021 POLAND & ROMANIA 22 19/08/2021 ALBANIA 27 25/08/2021 ZIMBABWE Less than 10 01/09/2021 NIGERIA & GHANA Less than 10 14/09/2021 POLAND & ROMANIA 33 16/09/2021 ALBANIA 34 28/09/2021 LITHUANIA 18 30/09/2021 ALBANIA 39 05/10/2021 POLAND & ROMANIA 29 07/10/2021 ALBANIA 22 13/10/2021 ALBANIA 16 21/10/2021 ALBANIA 29 27/10/2021 LITHUANIA 18 02/11/2021 ROMANIA 19 04/11/2021 ALBANIA 35 10/11/2021 JAMAICA Less than 10 16/11/2021 POLAND 14 18/11/2021 ALBANIA 13 30/11/2021 ROMANIA 30 02/12/2021 LITHUANIA 10 09/12/2021 ALBANIA 28 14/12/2021 POLAND 16 16/12/2021 ALBANIA 21 21/12/2021 LITHUANIA 16

