Are Zimbabwe traffic spot fines on their way out?

Zimbabwe traffic spot fines could be on their way out.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe told Parliament today that his ministry, which is in charge of police, is working with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology on a traffic management system which will phase out human interface and thus eradicate corruption which is associated with spot fines.

He said the electronic system will automatically detect traffic offences and if there is need for payment, billing will be done automatically.

Q & A:

HON. TEKESHE: My question goes to the Minister of Home Affairs. People are being made to pay cash for fines at road blocks yet we have the Form 265 which the police are saying is no longer applicable. Why is Form 256 no longer being used because people are being forced to look for cash to pay fines at roadblock when they do not have the money?

THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND CULTURAL HERITAGE (HON. KAZEMBE): I would like to thank the Hon. Member. I was not aware that is the issue but now that he has raised it, I will definitely look into it Mr. Speaker Sir. I was not aware that is what is happening on the ground, but if I could probably also add to that, Mr. Speaker Sir, to avoid that as we move forward, such inconveniences as Government and as Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, we are deploying a traffic management system together with the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services which will ensure that there is no such human interface which then results in these inconveniences and to a certain extent, corruption.

Once we deploy those systems, these issues will go away because we will deploy electronic gadgets which will automatically detect traffic offences and instantly ensure that there is a penalty. If there is need for someone to pay, payment is done automatically. We are already working on that system together with the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services. I thank you.

