All the 1545 companies that received money from the Zimbabwe Forex auction between June 2020 and June 2021

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe yesterday released the list of the 1 545 companies that received money from the Zimbabwe auction system since it was launched on 23 June last year to the end of June this year.

A total of US$1.4 billion was allotted. Five of the biggest beneficiaries were Blue Ribbon Foods with US$21.5 million, Varun Beverages US$19.5 million, Cangrow Trading US$17.1 million, United Refineries US$17 million and Surface Wilmar US$14.4 million.

Below is the list of the companies.

