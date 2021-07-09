The Insider

All the 1545 companies that received money from the Zimbabwe Forex auction between June 2020 and June 2021

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe yesterday released the list of the 1 545 companies that received money from the Zimbabwe auction system since it was launched on 23 June last year to the end of June this year.

A total of US$1.4 billion was allotted. Five of the biggest beneficiaries were Blue Ribbon Foods with US$21.5 million, Varun Beverages US$19.5 million, Cangrow Trading US$17.1 million, United Refineries US$17 million and Surface Wilmar US$14.4 million.

Below is the list of the companies.

Continued next page

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

