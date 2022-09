Africa loves foreign brands with only South African mobile network company, MTN, making it to the top 10.

There are only eight African brands in the top 50 with Zimbabwe mobile network, Econet, at number 50.

Others in the top 50 are: Dangote at 22, Ethiopian Airways at 24, Kasapareko Drinks Alomo Bitters at 31, Glo/Globalcom at 32, DSTV at 37 and Jumia at 42.

The most loved brand is Nike followed by Adidas.

