Active coronavirus in Zimbabwe continue to drop but those in Bulawayo rise

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continued to drop yesterday with 250 new cases and 18 deaths being recorded while 336 people recovered.

Active cases dropped to 9 313 but those in Bulawayo rose from 102 to 114 after the city recorded 16 new cases but had only three recoveries.

Manicaland took over as the province with the highest number of active cases followed by the Midlands. It now has 1 596 while the Midlands has 1 562. Harare is down to 685.

More than 60 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 38 451 getting the first jab and 22 027 the second.

Zimbabwe has one of the best vaccination programmes in Africa with outgoing United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols, one of the staunchest critics of Zimbabwe, saying it is the third best in Africa but Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa rubbished the programme claiming that it was donor funded.

Zimbabwe has, however, spent US$140 million purchasing vaccines from China and is even paying for those it will get from the Africa Union.

It has indeed received some donations from China, India and the Soviet Union but this are about a million doses.

Zimbabwe purchased 12 million doses and has already dispensed more than 4 million.

(83 VIEWS)