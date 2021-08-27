Zimbabwe says it is not mandatory for pupils to be vaccinated to go back to school

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told the Senate yesterday that although Zimbabwe had opened vaccination to people from 14, it was not mandatory for pupils to be vaccinated to go back to school.

Responding to a question from Senator Tichinani Mavetera on confusing directives including one that those not vaccinated will not attend lessons, Mutsvangwa, who is leader of government business in the Senate, said there was a lot of fake news in social media.

“Definitely as Government and as Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, our job is to make sure that we put a good narrative. We know that with the advent of social media, there is a lot of fake news, so our job is to make sure that we continuously put the right narrative,” she said.

“The fact that we came up with the Post-Cabinet Briefing which is given timely, the same day we had Cabinet, is to make sure that our people get timeous information which they can validate basing on what they read from social media. So, there is no Government policy which says students should be vaccinated for them to go back to school.”

Q &A

HON. SEN. DR. MAVETERA: Thank you Madam President. My question, because the Minister of Health is not in the House, is directed to the Leader of Government Business. Madam President, there is positive progress on how we are managing COVID as a nation. Right now, there was an announcement that schools are going to open. We have also welcomed the policy directive that our immunisation is going to be downscaled starting from 14 years, which implies it is going to cover much of our school going children. My question is – what is the Government policy vis-a-vis ensuring that all children who are going to school are vaccinated before schools opening? Is it not proper for them to be vaccinated before opening but we are now only a week towards opening, which means they would not be able to receive the full vaccination? I thank you.

