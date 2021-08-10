The Insider

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to drop but deaths...

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to drop but deaths still high

Zimbabwe today had 405 new cases and 1 289 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 21 809 but it had 31 deaths up from 19 yesterday.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries at 339 and is now down to 2 860 active cases. Mashonaland East has 3 713 and Manicaland 3 481.

Bulawayo had no recoveries today but had 10 deaths, the highest for the day, and 53 new cases which led to active cases increasing to 950.

Total deaths have risen to 3 950, cases to 117 258 and recoveries to 91 499.

More than 32 000 people were vaccinated today with 15 178 getting the first jab and 16 873 the second. Nearly 3 million doses have now been dispensed.

Zimbabwe intends to vaccinate 10 million people to reach herd immunity.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

