The Insider

Zimbabwe forex auction allots US$44 million to more than 1...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe forex auction allots US$44 million to more than 1 000 bids

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today remained stable against the United States dollar easing by only two cents as the foreign exchange auction allotted US$44.1 million to 1 009 bids.

A further 84 bids were disqualified.

The local currency averaged 85.7467 against last week’s 85.7286.

Offers widened from 82-91 last week to 82-92 today.

Zimbabwe has so far disbursed US$1.8 billion through the auction which was launched on 23 June last year.

More than 4 500 had benefitted from the auction up to the end of July with 70% of the funds going to the productive sector. Raw materials accounted for 41% of the funds.

Here are the 4 519 companies that got funds from the auction up to the end of July.

(39 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in