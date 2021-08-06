Active coronavirus cases continue to drop as Zimbabwe records more recoveries than new cases

Zimbabwe today recorded 956 new coronavirus cases but 1 637 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 25 114.

The vaccination programme also kept its momentum with more than 83 000 people being vaccinated, 37 057 getting the first dose and 46 118 the second.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries accounting for 550 of the total. Active cases dropped to 3810. Mashonaland East which is in second place has 3 770 while Manicaland has 3 482.

Bulawayo dropped to 1 079.

There were 51 deaths, 20 of them in Harare. Total deaths now stand at 3 805, cases at 115 445 and recoveries at 86 526.

A total of 1.8 million have so far received one dose while 966 672 have been fully vaccinated.

