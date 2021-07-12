The Insider

59 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe but active cases drop

Stories

Fifty-nine people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday but active cases dropped for the first time in weeks as more people recovered than new cases.

Sixteen of the deaths were in Bulawayo and 14 in Harare.

A total of 1 037 people recovered while there were 912 new cases resulting in active cases dropping from 20 147 to 19 963.

Mashonaland West now has 4 006 cases after 462 people recovered while Harare has 2 991, Mash East 2430 and Bulawayo 1 578.

Matebeleland South had the second highest number of recoveries at 210 and now has 738 active cases.

There have been 17 901 cases and 396 deaths this month alone.

Cumulative deaths have now risen to 2 185, cases to 67 765 and recoveries to 45 617.

More than 14 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 361 getting the first dose and 4 916, the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

