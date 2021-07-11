2443 SMEs that got forex from the Zimbabwe Auction system between June 2020 and June 2021

A total of 2 443 small and medium enterprises were allotted US$138 million, less than a tenth of what the larger companies got, between June last year and June this year.
1 545 companies were allotted US$1.4 billion. The top 10 companies were allotted US$153 million.
SMEs were initially excluded from the auction market when it was launched on 23 June last year but were roped in on 6 August.
The five top recipients were:
Amalgamated Chemical Industries US$728 202
Liteflush Investments US$605 262
Douglas St Ledger US$579 831
EID Enterprises US$578 943
Spare Parts Exchange US$577 412
Below is the list of all the SMEs:
