57 suppliers apply to sell fuel in Zimbabwe dollars- fuel to be available before end of this month

Fuel that will be sold in Zimbabwe dollars will be available before the end of this month and so far 57 fuel station owners and distributors have responded to the government’s call to participate in this facility.

The first tranche of 15 is now working with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Agency and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on modalities to ensure that the facility is water tight.

Information Communication and Technology Minister Jenfan Muswere, responding on behalf of the Energy Minister said: “Part of those conditions include the fact that all these fuel station owners should allow the National Fuel Management system to be installed at their service stations. Furthermore, the conditions also include the fact that there should be weekly reports, monitoring and evaluation in terms of the ZWL fuel facility.”

When asked by Buhera South Legislator Joseph Chinotimba when the facility would be introduced because it had been talked about for a long time, Muswere said that the fuel will be on sale before the end of this month.

“We are not young children who can just be fed porridge, we are adults and Zimbabwean citizens who are using the local currency,” Chinotimba said. “It would be better for the Hon. Minister to tell people the truth with specific dates and within a certain time frame. It is important for us to have a specific timeframe than to continue speculating. This is affecting a lot of people who continuously hear about modalities that are being worked on.”

Q & A

HON. TEKESHE: My question is directed to the Minister of Energy and Power Development. There is an advert which was flighted talking of service stations which are going to be using RTGS. I would like to know if the adverts are from the Minister’s office and if so, when are you likely to have that fuel in RTGS?

THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION, COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY, POSTAL AND COURIER SERVICES (HON. MUSWERE) on behalf of THE MINISTER OF ENERGY AND POWER DEVELOPMENT: Thank you Madam Speaker. That information is not coming from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development. Currently what is being developed is a framework whereby ZERA is working closely with the Central Bank and fuel suppliers and distributers to come up with a list which will then be published by the Ministry of Energy and Power Development. I thank you.

HON. TEKESHE: Zvinongoratidza kuti Ministry iyi haisi yavo…

THE HON. DEPUTY SPEAKER: Order Hon. Tekeshe, can you withdraw that statement!

HON. TEKESHE: Hon. Speaker Ma’am, I withdraw. I just want to know if these service stations are not accessing money from the Government foreign currency programme. It looks like everybody is selling their fuel using USD, if so, why do you continue paying them when the Minister of Finance and Economic Development refuses that our currencies are not going to be dollarised. We are going to remain with RTGS and yet people are paying USD to access fuel.

