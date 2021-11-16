2.7 million Zimbabweans fully vaccinated but now lagging way behind Botswana

Zimbabwe has enough vaccines for 10 million people but only 2.7 million had been fully vaccinated by yesterday and it is now lagging way behind Botswana.

More than 26 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 15 009 getting the first dose and 9 580 the second. So far 2 706 096 have been fully vaccinated.

Zimbabwe says it intends to reach herd immunity by vaccinating at least 10 million before the end of this year which is now only six weeks away.

It has enough vaccines in stock.

Vaccination has slowed down following the drop in cases after a surge in July and August when the country was hit by the third wave.

There were 58 996 cases and 1 743 deaths in July alone.

This dropped to 15 913 cases and 887 deaths in August.

Cases further declined to 6 047 in September with 207 deaths but were down to 55 deaths in October and 2 157 cases.

So far there have been 494 cases and 19 deaths this month which is already half way through.

Zimbabwe was the leading country in the southern African region in terms of vaccination uptake but it is now lagging behind Botswana with South Africa closing in.

So far 41.5% of the population has received one dose or two with 18.1% fully vaccinated.

Botswana is at 48% but only 15.2% are fully vaccinated while South Africa stands at 40.4% but 22.6% are fully vaccinated.

