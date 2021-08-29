The Insider

1500 signatures reached, next target 2 500 to stop Ecocash from robbing Zimbabweans

The petition to get the Ministry of Finance to stop Ecocash from robbing the people of Zimbabwe has reached 1 506 signatures and is now targetting 2 500.

It is not clear what the initiator of the petition, John Duplessis, intends to do but the petition says over 6 million Zimbabweans on the Ecocash platform lose money at least once a week from an incomplete transaction.

“To make it worse, Econet has deliberately incapacitated their customer service platform so as to frustrate those looking for refunds and eventually give up trying. The phone is never ever answered,” it said.

The Insider joined the petition because it does not believe 1 500 or even 2 500 signatures are enough because thousands of Zimbabweans are affected by what Ecocash does every day.

Click this link to join the petition:  https://www.change.org/p/ministry-of-finance-zimbabwe-stop-econet-ecocash-from-robbing-the-people-of-zimbabwe

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

