1.6 million Zimbabweans now fully vaccinated

More than 27 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated yesterday with 10 371 getting the second dose to bring the number of those fully vaccinated to 1 606 751. Those who have received one jab have just surpassed 2.5 million.

Zimbabwe intends to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of this year to attain herd immunity which means it has to vaccinate more than 2 million every month from now.

The country already has the best vaccination programme in Southern Africa and one of the best in Africa.

It recorded 70 new cases and 11 deaths yesterday with 759 people recovering. Active cases dropped to 8 502. The number of deaths to date rose to 4 401, cases to 124 437 and recoveries to 111 534.

The Midlands and Manicaland which had the highest cases on Saturday had 231 and 272 recoveries, respectively, yesterday resulting in their being displaced by the Mashonaland West and Masvingo.

Mashonaland West has 1459 active cases followed by Masvingo with 1406. Midlands is down to 1 363 and Manicaland to 1 332.

Cases in Harare and Bulawayo, however, rose to 652 and 121, respectively.

