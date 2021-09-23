11 die of coronavirus in Harare but cases continue to drop

Sixteen people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday, 11 of them in Harare, but cases in the capital continued to drop and are now at 90, the second lowest in the country after Mashonaland West which has 35.

There were 340 new cases, 164 of them at schools across the country but the government on Tuesday said this was nothing to worry about as there are 4.6 million pupils in school.

The worst hit were Masvingo and the Midlands which had 50 pupils, each, infected. Masvingo now has 617 cases followed by Manicaland with 417. The Midlands has 352 while Bulawayo has 202.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 128 804 cases and 4 592 deaths but 121 653 people have recovered.

More than 39 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 15 836 getting the first dose and 23 655 the second.

The country has received 11.8 million vaccine doses but has only dispensed just over five million so far.

