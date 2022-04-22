Zimplats ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa way ahead of Econet

Zimplats, one of the biggest platinum mining companies in Zimbabwe, has been ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa by market capitalization, way ahead of blue chip Econet.
According to Business Insider Africa, Zimplats was placed 13th way ahead of Econet which was at number 29. Zimplats is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange but not on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
MTN group topped the list followed by Safaricom and Dangote Cement.
Here are the top 10:
- MTN Group – $24.5billion
- Safaricom – $12billion
- Dangote Cement – $11.2billion
- MTN Nigeria – $10.4billion
- Airtel Africa – $6.9billion
- Endeavour Mining – $6.1billion
- BUA Cement – $5.7billion
- IHS Towers – $3.6billion
- AVZ Minerals – $3.1billion
- SONATEL – $2.6billion
Below are the top 30 companies:
