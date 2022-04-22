Zimplats ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa way ahead of Econet

Zimplats, one of the biggest platinum mining companies in Zimbabwe, has been ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa by market capitalization, way ahead of blue chip Econet.

According to Business Insider Africa, Zimplats was placed 13th way ahead of Econet which was at number 29. Zimplats is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange but not on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

MTN group topped the list followed by Safaricom and Dangote Cement.

Here are the top 10:

MTN Group – $24.5billion Safaricom – $12billion Dangote Cement – $11.2billion MTN Nigeria – $10.4billion Airtel Africa – $6.9billion Endeavour Mining – $6.1billion BUA Cement – $5.7billion IHS Towers – $3.6billion AVZ Minerals – $3.1billion SONATEL – $2.6billion

Below are the top 30 companies:

(38 VIEWS)