Zimplats ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa way ahead of Econet

Zimplats, one of the biggest platinum mining companies in Zimbabwe, has been ranked one of the most valuable companies in Sub-Saharan Africa by market capitalization, way ahead of blue chip Econet.

According to Business Insider Africa, Zimplats was placed 13th way ahead of Econet which was at number 29. Zimplats is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange but not on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

MTN group topped the list followed by Safaricom and Dangote Cement.

Here are the top 10:

  1. MTN Group – $24.5billion
  2. Safaricom – $12billion
  3. Dangote Cement – $11.2billion
  4. MTN Nigeria – $10.4billion
  5. Airtel Africa – $6.9billion
  6. Endeavour Mining – $6.1billion
  7. BUA Cement – $5.7billion
  8. IHS Towers – $3.6billion
  9. AVZ Minerals – $3.1billion
  10. SONATEL – $2.6billion

Below are the top 30 companies:

 

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

